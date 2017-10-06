Beecher isn’t Richmond but it is Tiger land for Trevor

TIGER LAND: Diehard Richmond Tigers supporter Trevor Robertson painted his entire front fence in Tigers' colours once they qualified for the 2017 AFL Grand Final.

TIGER LAND: Diehard Richmond Tigers supporter Trevor Robertson painted his entire front fence in Tigers' colours once they qualified for the 2017 AFL Grand Final. Matt Harris GLA061017TIGERS

DIEHARD Richmond Tigers supporter Trevor Robertson hasn't come down from cloud nine since the final siren sounded at the MCG last Saturday.

The 60-year-old Beecher resident has been a Tigers fan since birth and his grandfather use to be a trainer and run water for the club during the 1940s.

Surprise packets of the 2017 AFL season, Richmond broke a 37-year Premiership drought with a 48-point win over Adelaide Crows in the decider.

However, it was one week prior to the grand final when Trevor saw the writing on the wall, or in this case, paint.

The day after Richmond defeated GWS Giants in the preliminary final, Trevor decided to paint his entire front fence in Tigers' colours.

The former Gladstone Mudcrabs player changed the colour of his Beecher St fence from the green of Muddies to the black with yellow slash of the Tigers over the course of two nights.

"Once I knew they were going to the grand final it was on," Trevor said.

"It took one night but then we had a fog and all the paint ran so I had to do it again the following night."

It was a spur-of-the-moment decision and one he didn't consult about with his wife, Robyn.

"I came home in the dark and thought I could see a reflection on the fence," Robyn said.

"I reversed back out and was trying to see in the dark what it was.

"I came inside and said 'what have you done with the fence?' and Trevor said he painted it.

"We've always had a green and white fence which is Muddies colours.

"Then I said, 'you haven't have you?' and he said 'yep' and that was it."

That wasn't the only decision the Cement Australia employee made, with a flagpole complete with a Tigers flag installed the day before the September 30 decider.

"Being a FIFO town there's a lot of southerners here so I had to let them know who I supported," Trevor said.

"Since the grand final I've had a couple of people pull up for a chat and they still had their Richmond gear on."

As far as the grand final was concerned, Trevor had to endure a few nervous moments before he could relax knowing the Premiership Flag was heading to Punt Rd for the first time in almost four decades.

"The second quarter was shaky and a bit iffy, but when they started powering on in the third quarter it was all over."

Trevor plans to keep the fence painted until next season and is dreaming of a Richmond v Essendon grand final next year so he can fly to Melbourne and watch the game.