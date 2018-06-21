Beecher woman pitches Clothesline Brolly on Shark Tank

WATER TEST: Liana Wynne on Shark Tank where she sought an investor for the Clothesline Brolly. (INSET) Investor Andrew Banks tests out Liana's product.

A BEECHER entrepreneur is forging ahead with her dream to sell The Clothesline Brolly across Australia after pitching the product to five influential investors on national TV.

Mum, real estate agent and dog groomer Liana Wynne showcased her product, which protects clothes, towels and sheets from rain while on the clothesline, on this week's episode of Shark Tank.

Asking for $122,000 for 20 per cent of her clothing protection business, Mrs Wynne said she needed support to find a manufacturer and business contacts to get the product in Australian stores.

While it did not result in a new investor, Mrs Wynne said appearing on Shark Tank paved the way to begin negotiations with a Chinese manufacturer.

She gained support from RedBalloon founder Naomi Simson, who put Mrs Wynne in contact with the entrepreneur behind the global brand Hegs.

Shark Tank's Andrew Banks tests out Liana Wynne's Clothesline Brolly.

"Naomi was lovely, she understood that some people go on (Shark Tank) because you need the knowledge and guidance to assist you," Mrs Wynne said.

Mrs Wynne decided to press on with her idea last year, after it was put on the back burner when she moved to Beecher with her husband Noel.

She first thought of the concept nine years ago while living on the Gold Coast and being frustrated by frequent rain.

"It drove me insane," she said. "I started with putting a tarp on the top of the clothesline, but I thought I could make this work much better."

Mrs Wynne hopes to have a manufacturing deal with the Chinese company before the end of the year.