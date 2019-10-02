Bee-having like a professional dancer

BUSY BEE: 12 year-old Laney Siegmeir from Alarna's Dance Academy performed in front of hundreds at Brisbane's QUT theatre.

IT WAS an opportunity of a lifetime for 12 year-old Laney Siegmeir who performed with an illustrious dance production in Brisbane last Friday.

Laney was one of 50 dance students across New South Wales and Queensland who performed in the Brisbane based RB Corp Instruction’s show Beehive, at the QUT Theatre.

Laney’s mother Kim said that her daughter was selected after a video submission last year of a contemporary dance performance, which then meant they had to make trips to Brisbane for training.

“She had to do too six weekend trips in the last 12 weeks to train,” Mrs Siegmeir said.

“Then a four day-intensive trip last week to prepare for the show.

“She’s had a good experience dancing with girls her age who are full-time dancers who have danced overseas.”

The Beehive was about a colony of bees selecting their queen which drew a crowd of about 400 people.

Alarna Pallot from Alarna’s Dance Academy couldn’t be prouder of Laney’s consistent efforts.

“I am so proud of how much passion and drive Laney has … she knows what she wants and she’s going to get it,” Mrs Pallot said.

“She works ever so hard and it’s paying off.

“This is a big opportunity for her and a huge showcase for our dance school.”

Mrs Siegmeir said Laney performs in all genres of dance and that Laney has some goals on the horizon.

“At the moment she’ll be starting their concert work with Alarna’s Dance Academy for their end of year concert,” Mrs Siegmeir said.

“She’s hoping to audition and get selected again next year because it was such a good experience for her.”

Mrs Siegmeir and Laney would to like to thank the Banana Shire Council after they were recipients of a $1,000 Regional Arts Development Fund which covered expenses to and from Brisbane to perform.