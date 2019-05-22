Become your own Lego master at the GECC

BRICK LAYING: Gladstone residents have a chance to build their own Lego masterpieces in July.

BRICK LAYING: Gladstone residents have a chance to build their own Lego masterpieces in July. Shakira Sellen

INTERESTED in building your own Lego masterpieces? An event next month is sure to feed your curiosity.

The Gladstone Brick Event will be held at the GECC in July.

Organiser Brick Events Ltd has partnered with the GECC to bring amazing creations from Lego fan communities across Queensland to the Gladstone region.

Exhibits will include dioramas, custom creations and a behind-the-scenes tour with a master builder.

A special creation space will also be present for those who are inspired by the amazing Lego work on display.

The company organising the event was formed with the aim of bringing Lego exhibitions to regional Queensland.

It has teamed up with Brisbane Lego speciality shop Bricks n Fun and members of the Queensland Lego Users Group to provide the exhibits.

While master Lego building has been around for a few years, popularity for the hobby has increased with the television show Lego Masters.

The show is hosted by comedian Hamish Blake and the southern hemisphere's only accredited official Lego builder Ryan McNaught.

Tickets can be purchased from $12.50 for adults and $7.50 for children between 3-15 years old.

Children under three can enter for free and there are early bird family packages also for sale.

For more information, visit the Gladstone Brick Event's Facebook page.