29°
Business

Bechtel work still await tax fate

Helen Spelitis
| 6th Dec 2016 11:53 AM
GLNG site tour on Curtis Island.
GLNG site tour on Curtis Island. Brenda Strong

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TAX agency that vowed to take on the tax office over Bechtel workers' 'incorrect' expense claims is still arguing its case before a tribunal.

It's despite rumours that the case had been thrown out of court. 

Corporate Accountants is challenging the Australian Tax Office's stance on meal allowances and other work related expense claims in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

Bechtel's tax saga | 

2015 |

>>FEB. 10 Tax firm makes official complaint to ATO

>> NOV. 20 Last chance for Bechtel employees to fix tax

>> OCT. 28 ATO releases details on Curtis Island Bechtel claims

>> OCT. 23 Thousands of Curtis Island workers sweat on giant tax audit

>> SEP. 11 Accountant says tax sheet for Bechtel workers has errors

2016 | 

>> MAY 19 I'll do what it takes to fight the ATO: Bechtel worker

>>MAY 26 Curtis Island Bechtel 'workers flagged as high risk' by ATO

The work related expenses became the focus of a mass audit after the Australian Taxation Office found inconsistencies between Bechtel Curtis Island workers' claims.

It's been more than six months since the 'test case' was first put before the tribunal, which has confirmed the matter is yet to be finalised amid that the case had been thrown out.

 

TAX LETTER: It's the letter no one want to receive -- a letter from the tax man. But hundreds of Bechtel workers received letters from the Australia Taxation Office telling them they hadn't completed their tax correctly.
TAX LETTER: It's the letter no one want to receive -- a letter from the tax man. But hundreds of Bechtel workers received letters from the Australia Taxation Office telling them they hadn't completed their tax correctly.

 

More than 5000 Bechtel workers have been issued new tax returns since the ATO began the audit of workers and about half of those were adjusted by force.

In November, following warnings to workers from the tax office, Gladstone accountant Bob Lamont said a fact sheet distributed by the ATO "contained factual errors" and his firm has stood by its position regarding the claims.

 

FEATURED | AS THE STORY DEVELOPED | 

 

 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  australian taxation office australian tax office bechtel gladstone gladstone region

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Adani FIFO base to create jobs, jobs, and more jobs

Adani FIFO base to create jobs, jobs, and more jobs

ADANI'S massive Central Queensland FIFO base close to Gladstone is expected to create 1500 jobs.

Council's $1m tender toss-up between two companies

UP FOR GRABS: A whopping 90 jobs have come on to the market in the past week.

MORE THAN $1,000,000 of work will be discussed at today's meeting

Anger over FIFO workers lures LNG plants to local jobs talks

FIFO SHOCK: Revelations of FIFO recruitment at GLNG spark outrage.

Curtis Island's LNG plants to enter talks on local jobs

Couple's desperate $550K price drop to sell Gladstone home

Brian Headley and Kirstene Staib are selling their Kin Kora mansion for $750,000.

TELL tale sign of Gladstone's property market.

Local Partners

He saved a boy aged 11, so he chose to do it for life

GLADSTONE hero has been saving lives for 50 years.

Club's to revamp popular local park for name honour

Mayor Matt Burnett.

PLAN TO change Gladstone region park's name after years.

300 tradies line up for last Bechtel gear auction

TRADIE HEAVEN: Last Bechtel gear auction for the year.

Millions of dollars worth of pre-loved Bechtel up for grabs

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Tim Roth was abused by his grandfather

Tim Roth was abused by his grandfather

ACTOR and director Tim Roth has revealed he was abused by his grandfather during his childhood.

Leo designs shocker tattoo for Tom Hardy after lost bet

Leonardo DiCaprio has designed a new tattoo for Tom Hardy

Hollywood star at home on the Coffs Coast

FEELING LUCKY, SON?: Scott Eastwood visited the Coffs Coast

Guess which Hollywood star has been seen around the Coffs Coast?

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

RICKY Gervais "doesn't see the point" in marrying Jane Fallon.

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Luke Bracey and Andrew Garfield in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

THE major awards will be handed out on Wednesday night.

Paris Hilton fumes at clumsy partygoers

A reveller spilt their drink on Paris Hilton's DJ decks

Winnie Harlow isn't a role model

Winnie Harlow insists she isn't a role model.

Modern, Furnished, CBD Apartment

Unit 13/100 Glenlyon Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 2 2 $370,000

Investors Alert - this stunning, fully furnished townhouse is situated only a few minutes' walk to major shopping centre and the vibrant heart of the Gladstone CBD...

Great Family Home With Ample Storage Options

44 Reinaerhoff Crescent, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 5 $479,000

Dreaming of owning your own family home situated on a large 1205m2 block with covered parking for 5 vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with this...

THIS IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!

12 Luton Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This solid brick home is centrally located in the ever popular Telina, close to schools and shops. Featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2 with built-in-robes and the...

Modern &amp; Contemporary Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 4 OFFERS AROUND...

If you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very affordable level so that you could give your family a modern home to be proud of, then this...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

Are You Looking For The &quot;WOW&quot; Factor..!

27 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very proud to introduce this stunning home located at 27 Dean Street to the property market for the very first time. This beautifully...

Prime Industrial Land in South Gladstone

9 Ganley Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial 2,484m2 compacted and fully fenced Wide Street Access Vacant Possession Excellent space ... $250,000 plus...

2,484m2 compacted and fully fenced Wide Street Access Vacant Possession Excellent space to store/park large machinery. Design and construct your new...

Fantastic Family Home In Billabong Estate..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Are you tired of looking at all the poorly maintained properties hitting the market at the moment..? Well it is with great pleasure that LJ Hooker Gladstone would...

THE PERFECT LIFESTYLE

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 $1,260,000

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

Now Is The Time To Secure Inner CBD Units!

Unit 2/83-85 Auckland Street, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

There has never been a better time to secure an Inner Gladstone C.B.D. Unit over the past decade then now. Stop paying rent and get into your own property now and...

Developer's grand new multi-million dollar estate

NEW ESTATE: This is the only plan revealed by the property developer's new Billabongs Estate in Agnes Water.

DEVELOPER given the go ahead for a massive estate with 149 homes.

Couple's desperate $550K price drop to sell Gladstone home

Brian Headley and Kirstene Staib are selling their Kin Kora mansion for $750,000.

TELL tale sign of Gladstone's property market.

Seven Gladstone homes selling right now leave experts shocked

PROPERTY GURUS pick seven properties that show market has hit bottom

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!