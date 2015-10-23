Bechtel work still await tax fate

A TAX agency that vowed to take on the tax office over Bechtel workers' 'incorrect' expense claims is still arguing its case before a tribunal.

It's despite rumours that the case had been thrown out of court.

Corporate Accountants is challenging the Australian Tax Office's stance on meal allowances and other work related expense claims in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

Bechtel's tax saga |

2015 |

>>FEB. 10 Tax firm makes official complaint to ATO

>> NOV. 20 Last chance for Bechtel employees to fix tax

>> OCT. 28 ATO releases details on Curtis Island Bechtel claims

>> OCT. 23 Thousands of Curtis Island workers sweat on giant tax audit

>> SEP. 11 Accountant says tax sheet for Bechtel workers has errors

2016 |

>> MAY 19 I'll do what it takes to fight the ATO: Bechtel worker

>>MAY 26 Curtis Island Bechtel 'workers flagged as high risk' by ATO

The work related expenses became the focus of a mass audit after the Australian Taxation Office found inconsistencies between Bechtel Curtis Island workers' claims.

It's been more than six months since the 'test case' was first put before the tribunal, which has confirmed the matter is yet to be finalised amid that the case had been thrown out.

TAX LETTER: It's the letter no one want to receive -- a letter from the tax man. But hundreds of Bechtel workers received letters from the Australia Taxation Office telling them they hadn't completed their tax correctly.

More than 5000 Bechtel workers have been issued new tax returns since the ATO began the audit of workers and about half of those were adjusted by force.

In November, following warnings to workers from the tax office, Gladstone accountant Bob Lamont said a fact sheet distributed by the ATO "contained factual errors" and his firm has stood by its position regarding the claims.

