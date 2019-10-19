Bec Judd’s wild outfit turns heads

While many people at the 2019 Caulfield Cup in Melbourne today are there to see the horse races - we're only interested in the fashion.

Major Australian stars are known for going all out during the Spring racing season - and Bec Judd has certainly made sure she's worn a showstopping outfit that will guarantee she's remembered in the style stakes.

The mum-of-four stepped out in an intergalactic looking jumpsuit designed by Toni Maticevski, which as well as having a purple-hued metallic fabric also had an unusual cape across her chest that hung down her back.

Bec Judd’s futuristic looking jumpsuit turned heads. Picture: Instagram / Bec Judd

"I feel like David Bowie would be vibing this outfit," she teased, when sharing a snap of her futuristic look. She finished the stunning outfit with a matching headband created by Lady of Leisure Millinery, revealing a lot of effort had gone into getting race ready.

Bec opted for a demure main to set off her stunning bling. Picture: Instagram / Bec Judd

Other Aussie babes - including 2019 Stella Artois Caulfield Cup Carnival Ambassador Laura Dundovic - opted for their own daring looks.

Ambassador Laura gave off some serious retro vibes in a green, Jason Grech frock. The Aussie beauty proved it's all in the details - thigh-high split, sheer polka dotted panel and barely-there, Tony Bianco pumps to top it all off.

Laura’s wild ensemble definitely made a statement. Picture: AAP/James Ross

Laura showed off her pins in a pair of trendy transparent pumps. Picture: AAP/James Ross.

Model Brooke Hogan kept her classic all-white ensemble sexy with some racy cut-outs on her Aje dress, accessorising with an Oroton clutch and shoes by Camilla and Marc.

Brooke Hogan’s look was understated but chic. Picture: AAP/James Ross

Her modest frock by fashion house Aje sported some cheeky cut out details. Picture: AAP/James Ross

Aussie racing's golden girl Kate Waterhouse made a bold entrance in a striking red Rachel Zoe suit at the exclusive Heath Enclosure where she chose to ditch the traditional millinery in favour of a Burberry headscarf instead. She finished her look with a beaded handle purse.

The mum-of-two slipped into a vibrant, two-piece power suit for the event. Picture: AAP/James Ross.

Fitness influencer Steph Claire Smith teased her followers with sneak peaks at her stunning headwear on Instagram earlier today.

"Can't wait to show you my full outfit!" she wrote earlier.

Steph clearly got Kate's monochrome suit memo, pairing a tailored blazer with flattering bell bottom pants. Flares are definitely back in peeps.

Steph Claire Smith at the Bondi Sands Surf Lodge. Picture: David Caird

Olympia Valance chose a nude dress by Oglia-Loro Couture. Her neutral outfit made the perfect base for her cute, coloured accessories, including her custom made Jeanette Maree headpiece.

The actress and model chose a Coach clutch for a pop of colour. Picture: AAP/James Ross

Relishing the opportunity to rock a colourful spring look, Carle Rutledge made a statement in her mustard yellow gown, with a striking black headpiece.

She swished the floaty fabric in the air for waiting photographers, proving she's well and truly in the mood for the Spring Racing Carnival.

Carle Rutledge. Picture: Tim Carrafa

Models Victoria Lee and Jessica Gomes put their best fashion feet forward, both on show for David Jones at the event - Jessica in a plunging white Toni Maticevski dress and Victoria in a black and yellow, floral printed number with a very high split.

David Jones ambassadors Victoria Lee (left) and Jessica Gomes strutted their way in together. Picture: AAP/James Ross

While Australian supermodel Shanina Shaik - who was hosting the Stella Artois marquee all day - kept things simple, choosing a figure-hugging black mini dress with padded shoulders for her appearance.

She paired it with a white Oroton bag and an oversized bow headpiece. Simply divine.

Model Shanina Shaik in Stella Artois marquee at the 2019 Caulfield Cup. Picture: David Caird

