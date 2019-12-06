Bec Judd flaunts abs in pool pic

Most of the time you will find Bec Judd flaunting her fit figure in activewear, but this time the mum-of-four opted for a poolside snap to show off her athletic physique.

The 36-year-old, who is married to retired AFL star Chris Judd, soaked up the sun in a tiny bikini in the stunning pool at her newly renovated home in Melbourne.

With a glass of champagne in one hand, Bec raises her other very-toned arm over her head as she gives a sultry look.

Her impressive abs and obliques are also on full display as she leans to one side, posing in an eye-catching two-piece purple bikini.

Bec Judd poses by the pool at her Melbourne home, showing off her super-toned bikini body. Picture: Instagram / Bec Judd

"Hey Melbourne Summer, we're ready for you," Bec captioned the shot.

She doesn't often post bikini photos, but when she does it often sends her nearly one million Instagram followers into a spin.

"Stop it you big babe," celebrity stylist Lana Wilkinson wrote.

"Great arms!" a fan also commented.

"So stunning," wrote another.

"Wow beautiful."

Bec is the co-owner of fitness company, Jagged. Picture: Instagram / Bec Judd

Others were in awe of her stunning home … and the bottle of sparkling pinot that was conveniently positioned by her side.

If you're wondering how she maintains her fit figure, the popular radio host puts it down to her obsession with cardio tennis.

"I am addicted to cardio tennis, I play for two hours twice a week because it's really fun," she told news.com.au in July.

"There's no serving. It's a cardio workout where the music blares, the coach just feeds you balls, you do awesome drills with lots of running, and it's 60 minutes that goes so quickly."

Bec, who is the co-owner of fitness company Jagged and hosts the 3PM Pick-Up on KIIS FM, said between juggling work and family, she trained for two hours twice a week.

"Our ethos is life athletics, so live an athletic, healthy life however that looks to you," she explains. "Whether you're a professional athlete, a weekend runner or you do what you can at home because you've got your kids - whatever and whoever, it's all about your version of active and what works for you."

She puts down her toned body to cardio tennis, training for four hours a week. Picture: Instagram / Bec Judd

Speaking on her love of cardio tennis, the mum said: "It's the only exercise I've ever done in my life where I look at my watch and I go, 'Damn it, there's only 10 minutes left, whereas usually when I'm exercising I'm always watching my clock wanting it to be over."

As well as her two hours of cardio tennis, Bec credits her "good genes" to her age-defying mum Kerry - who at 57 is regularly mistaken as her sister.

"I posted a photo of me and my mum recently and people called her Australia's hottest grandma because we look like twins," she said. "That's where I get my body shape … me and my sister, we're just like mum."

Being a mum and involved with a fitness brand, Bec said her family tried to be healthy.

"I'm not super conscious about what I eat. I've got my mum's genes, so I'm very lucky - it's just my family's body type," she said.

"But having said that, as a mum I aim to eat healthily at home … not processed foods, lean meats, fruit and veg etc."