Calliope beautician's pop-up studio heading to Boyne Valley

"PEOPLE have weird obsessions. Me - I love ripping wax off people," laughs Benetta Atkinson.

Luckily she chose the right profession, Ms Atkinson is a beauty therapist based in Calliope.

She has been formally trained in traditional beauty therapies - waxing, brow sculpting, massages - but she's also taught herself how to do special effects make-up.

Benetta loves doing what she does and hopes to expand her business some day. Mike Richards GLA020718BEUT

"I have a friend of mine that wants me to do (make-up for) a zombie-themed wedding," Ms Atkinson said.

They just love zombies, that's what they want. I've just gone, yes, this is great, there'll be photos.

Ms Atkinson, who runs Smoke and Mirrors Beauty, will be packing up her towel warmers, facial steamers, wax pots and other gear to set up a pop-up beauty shop in the Boyne Valley on July 14.

It'll take some effort to set up the pop-up shop but Benetta says it will be well worth it. Mike Richards GLA020718BEUT

"I was in the Boyne Valley one day and I was just pondering, gosh it would be really great if these little communities had something where the women could get their brows and waxing done," she said.

"I thought, why can't I bring my salon to Builyan for the weekend and help them out.

"I know what it's like when you live a long way from town ... you get to town and think, oh no, I'll do it next time.

"Before you know it you're so hairy you just don't want to go outside."

Ms Atkinson said she'd had a great response from women in the valley and has been thinking she could make the pop-up shop a regular feature.

"It helps them, it helps us," she said.

I love to help people. If I can make someone feel better, if they walk out of my salon and they feel more confident and happy, then I'm happy.

Ms Atkinson has always enjoyed make-up and beauty but her first love was horses.

Three years ago she was working out west in Clermont on a relative's cattle property breaking in horses.

A bad accident forced her to make a career change.

Beauty therapy proved a good call, and Ms Atkinson now has a steady stream of clients and has plans to expand.