Beauty salon overwhelmed by community's response

BEAUTY SPOT: Melissa Pearcey, Karen Coughran and Dr Axell Jones had a busy Saturday with clients coming and going all day.

THE newly opened Belle ame Beautique in Gladstone central has hit the ground running.

Owners and staff celebrated Friday night when they officially launched the business.

The event was attended by a crowd nearly too big for the salon to contain.

From day one, the beauty salon, which first opened its doors on July 18, has drawn in plenty of clients.

Co-owner Karen Coughran said of their first day "(it was) crazy, the phone rang non-stop. We weren't expecting to be so popular”.

"We are just really pleased ... we live in a wonderful community (there's) so much positive support.”

The salon's most popular treatment so far is the DMK enzyme therapy.

They are about to start using IPL therapy for hair reduction, skin rejuvenation and acne and rosacea treatment.

Ms Coughran, who works in childcare and has a diploma in children's education, said they are planning to host a mothers' day where mums can receive treatments while she minds their children.

Co-owner Bronti Hayward noted they'd had a number of men accessing treatments and want to offer a service to everyone - "it's great to see the men coming in,” she said.

Dr Axell Jones attended the salon on Saturday to perform cosmetic procedures.

He is scheduled to return on November 3-4.