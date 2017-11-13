Menu
Beauty business expands in new premises

Caroline Tung
by

BEAUTY business Beauticious has opened up their new shop at the Gladstone Square Shopping Centre after three months of setting up round the clock.

Owners Rodney and Julie Miller, with daughter Amanda as manager, opened their beauty bar in January this year, and business has exploded since then.

"We decided we had to expand because we're getting a lot more clientele, we're having a lot more services coming in the door, and we have more people working with us," Amanda said.

The new premises has seven treatment rooms offering offering a broad range of services including waxing, manicures, facials, piercings, and the Spraytoniqs tanning service.

"The whole process took us two to three months to do it, so it's not a short-term goal," Amanda said.

Being astute Gladstone locals, the Millers understand the ebb and flow of the economy and have adapted to the challenges of starting a business when things are at "rock bottom".

"I feel if you can start a business at rock bottom you can ride the wave and go up and go down and you save your money, you need it when it's there," Amanda said.

NEW BEGINNING: Beauticious co-owner and manager Amanda Miller is proud to begin working in the new location at Gladstone Square Valley Shopping Centre.
Although the move to the Valley shopping centre was only around the corner from Auckland St, it will be the last.

"Definitely, everything I've gone through... with the amount of rooms and the number of girls on the floor, I really don't want to get any bigger than this," Amanda said. "This is it."

Amanda said she was happy for all clients and looked forward to serving the Gladstone community well.

Gladstone Observer

