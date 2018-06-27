Menu
IDEAS: Andreia Pereira brings new perspectives to her exhibition.
News

Beautifully disturbing exhibition to launch at Crow St

Julia Bartrim
by
27th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

NOT everyone would be excited to receive a stuffed, pink unicorn head as a gift but artist Andreia Pereira was tickled.

"I am wondering if I could wear it as a scarf," she laughed.

 

Pereira is celebrating her first solo exhibition, which is at Photopia Studio tonight.

 

Pereira's work is about embracing the disturbing.
She called into the gallery, where she received the unicorn, to catch up with The Observer.

Pandemonium is a representation of the uncanny, presenting a disturbing world of deformities, misfits and scars.

"This is how my brain works," Pereira said gesturing at her exhibition.

"It's very neurotic, very extreme.

 

Pereira is excited to be putting on her first solo exhibition at Photopia Studio.
"I work a lot with iconic beauties, Aphrodite, Venus but I like to embed opposite feelings and sensations."

Pereira grew up in Portugal and came to Gladstone about four years ago.

She found love in the industrial city, meeting her partner Luke Wrathall at Crow St.

He's demonstrably very proud of his talented girlfriend.

"It's wonderful (living with another artist) sharing a space with someone who has the same mindset and the same life-drive," he said.

"It's something not a lot of people get to do."

Pereira has oscillated back and forth between her art and other possible careers like jewellery making or architecture. But she said she always returns to art. Her work will be the final exhibition of the 'Curated at Crow' program.

Pandemonium officially opens tonight at 6pm at Photopia Studio, Crow St. It's a free event.

Punk rock band Viper will perform. There'll be life drawing, snakes (with handlers) and a fire performance.

