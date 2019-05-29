‘Beautiful Souls’: Dad mourns four children killed in crash

FOUR small children and their mother were mourned on Tuesday as details came to light of the horror of their final moments.

Charmaine Harris McLeod, 35, and her children Aaleyn, 6, Matilda, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Zaidok, 2, were killed when she was overtaking a vehicle and slammed into an oncoming truck on the Bunya Highway, near Kumbia, on Monday night.

The Eli Waters mum Charmaine McLeod and three of the children died at the scene and

another child was rushed to Kingaroy Hospital, after emergency services workers managed to free, but died while being flown to Brisbane.

James McLeod, the father of the children, shared his grief in a brief but heartwrenching statement.

Father James McLoad pictured with his kids. Picture: Facebook

"I love them very much and will be surely missed with all my heart," he wrote.

"They were beautiful souls and loved by all those who knew them."

Friend and colleague Casey Taylor remembered Charmaine as someone who lived for her children, Aaleyn, Matilda, Wyatt and Zaidok.

All four were terrific children who she says were "always getting awards".

"She was so proud of them," Casey said.

Charmaine McLeod and one of her daughters. Picture: Facebook.

"She was always sharing with the world how proud she was of them."

She did volunteer work with Youth Insearch, sharing her own experiences to help others find their path.

"She was totally giving, so strong and had overcome so much in her life," Casey said.

"She was totally dedicated to her children and always willing to help others."

Casey said Charmaine's strong faith had helped her get through difficult times in her life.

"She was really kind and good hearted," she said.

"She used her faith to get through all her challenges in life.

"She gave up time with her family to help young people."

