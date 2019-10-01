'Beautiful': Region enjoys short-lived rain relief

PRAYERS for rain were answered at drought-stricken Miriam Vale today as the township celebrated their first rain since water restrictions were introduced in August.

More than 30mm fell at Miriam Vale as a storm rolled through towards Gladstone.

The cell also brought some rain relief to Gladstone and surrounds about noon today.

Miriam Vale Hotel owner Mitch Brennan said the timing couldn't have been better after the recent Prayers at the Pub where about 30 people gathered to pray for rain.

"Most people who came were farmers, so it was good to catch up with everyone," he said.

Storm clouds rolling into Gladstone. Picture: Sarah jane Rivers

"We all swapped a few stories on what we're doing to save water. It lifted morale too."

Mr Brennan said as of noon, some residents had received 34mm but those about 5km south of Miriam Vale had got hardly a drop.

The Bureau of Meteorology estimated Miriam Vale received 24mm.

Outside the pub, water was gushing down the gutter.

"It was beautiful … It's not enough but it's a great start," Mr Brennan said.

Storm clouds rolling into Gladstone. Picture: Jamilea Chandler

On September 23, Miriam Vale residents reduced their average water usage to 127 litres per person per day, dropping the town's usage to 72 kilolitres per day.

BOM's David Crock said Miriam Vale received the highest amount of rain in the Gladstone region today.

"There were a few more totals around the 15-20mm mark east of Biloela as the remnants of that storm cell moved between Gladstone and Rockhampton," he said.

Some residents recorded more than 30mm of rainfall at Mount Larcom.

But the wet weather is expected to be short-lived.

"There will be a few showers (today) but beyond that it gets quite dry and hot into next week," Mr Crock said.