PYTHON MUM: Brooke Ballment with her 1.5m jungle python Buu and nail art (inset) created using snakeskin.
Beautician's beauty fix comes with snake skin

Hannah Sbeghen
9th Jun 2018 6:36 AM

BEAUTICIAN Brooke Ballment loves her pet jungle pythons and now she's come up with a stylish new way to wear their skins too.

Say hello to snakeskin nails, a first for Gladstone beauty.

Mrs Ballment's nail designs are a courtesy of her 1.5m pet snake Buu.

But it's not the first time the 24-year-old beauty therapist has introduced taxidermy to nail tech.

Brooke Ballment with her 1.5m Jungle Python.
"I've put a real spider on a lady's nail and propped it up with acrylic so it looked three dimensional,” Mrs Ballment said, who runs Beauticious in Gladstone.

But it is her snakeskin art that has got everyone talking.

Brooke Ballment with her 1.5m Jungle Python.
"I have a few requests for it already (this week),” Mrs Ballment said.

"I've got four snakes at home and I've been collecting their skin for the past two years since I got them to see how much they were growing.

"It only just occurred to me recently to use their skin.

"I use to try and replicate the snake scales but I find it looks more authentic using the skin.”

The 90-minute manicure process involves soaking the snake skin in alcohol before cutting it to shape.

Next the beautician customises the skin with pre-mixed glitter.

"My nails are quite long so I do need a fair bit to fit my nail plate,” Mrs Ballment said.

"It's funny, I was terrified of snakes seven years ago but I've overcome it and learnt that they have a huge personality.

"Especially my baby snake Buu, he loves cuddles from me and I'm a proud snake mum.”

Mrs Ballment said clients were welcome to bring in their own animal skins.

