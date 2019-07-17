Beaumont Tiles Gladstone will close its doors

ANOTHER business in Gladstone will close its doors in the coming weeks.

Beaumont Tiles Gladstone will close on August 2.

A Beaumont Tiles spokesperson said the decision to close the store was "not taken lightly”.

The decision was made by head office after reviewing the store leading up to the end of its lease.

"(We) found continuing with the local store was not sustainable,” a spokesperson said.

"We have had a presence in Gladstone for just over seven years and have proudly been an active part in the community.”

After closing, the closest Beaumont Tiles for Gladstone residents will be in Rockhampton.

"While we recognise this will be a loss to people in the community, they will be able to access the service and product range they have come to love us for at our nearby Rockhampton store.”

"Those who have any outstanding orders with the store will be looked after by our Rockhampton store.”