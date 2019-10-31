Beau Ryan ‘fesses up to kissing second teammate

Beau Ryan at The Darling for an In Bed With JMo interview.

Retired rugby league player Beau Ryan has detailed yet another party pash with a former teammate.

Having previously spoken of a one-off kiss with, Ryan revealed he once locked lips with ex-housemate Robbie Farah on a Mad Monday trip away.

Beau Ryan at The Darling for an In Bed With JMo interview. Picture: Dylan Robinson

"I used to live with him, I love him," Ryan recalled. "We were on a trip away in Cairns and he was excited and I was excited. He just pashed me and I pashed him but I didn't enjoy it. "You know how you've got to test the water at some stage to get to a crossroads. It was no good, not me."

Speaking of his moment with Gallen, the married father-of-two said they kissed some years ago.

"He sort of just cornered me on Mad Monday," he said. "He got me against the wall. I felt like I had no option but to kiss my way out of it."

Ryan, 34, was in good spirits when he jumped into bed with Confidential for an In Bed With J.Mo interview.

He was playful and upbeat in one of the biggest weeks of his life, where he launched his first ever TV hosting gig on The Amazing Race Australia.

Beau Ryan celebrates his try with captain Robbie Farah during Parramatta Eels v Wests Tigers NRL game at Parramatta Stadium in 2010.

Nothing was off limits and a common theme that came up was being underestimated throughout his life in the public eye.

"I was probably underestimated when I played because I was not a bigger guy and not the fastest and strongest guy but I worked really hard to get to where I was and changed clubs when I had to," the former Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks player said.

"I went the long way, which made it all the more sweet. Nothing has been handed to me.

"I played the character and played the part and I'll do what I have to do depending on what I need for the team.

Beau Ryan is making his debut as host of Ten's The Amazing Race. Picture: Dylan Robinson

"With Kyle and Jack (Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O KIIS breakfast show) I will still let animals lick my legs and arse and all that and still go out with the punters and with Channel 10.

"I'll have fun with people or get put in headlocks down at Melbourne Cup but I've got more to offer than that."

Ryan has signed on for three seasons of the show, although is banking on 10, because he's "having the best time of my career".

While he's worked in TV and radio for several years, it is his first solo hosting gig.

One criticism of his hosting style from the first episode was his hugging of contestants as they make it across the finish line.

"I am going to hug and I am going to hug more because that is me," he said. "So I am going to keep doing it."

The Amazing Race Australia airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 7.30pm on Channel 10.