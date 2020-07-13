FORMER premier Peter Beattie says Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is the "slight favourite'' to win the next election but she wasn't doing herself any favours by giving him a "backhander'' because he was asked to provide job-creation ideas.

After Mr Beattie on Sunday gave the Palaszczuk Government his 10-point plan to stimulate growth and employment in the post COVID recovery period, Ms Palaszczuk said Mr Beattie lived in NSW and "we have our own plan for economic recovery''.

Peter Beattie says while Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk might be slight favourite to win the next election, she was not doing herself any favours by dismissing his economic recovery plan. Picture: Damian Shaw

In an interview to be aired on Sky News Across Australia tonight at 7pm, Mr Beattie said he would "always be a Queenslander to the day I die - that's where my heart is".

He said he moved to Sydney to be NRL chairman and was staying for "family reasons'' but would return.

Asked to comment on Ms Palaszczuk's remarks, the state's longest serving Labor premier said:

"It's the long term policy that matters here.

"I don't think it's wise to backhand anyone. Whether it's me or (former PM) John Howard giving advice, it doesn't matter.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk took aim at Peter Beattie for not even living in Queensland. Picture: Nigel Hallett



"My mantra as premier was you steal the best ideas and claim them as your own. That's the smart politics.''

Asked did he think Labor would win on October 31, Mr Beattie said politics in the COVID era were "strange''.

"If I was to put my house on it I would say she (Ms Palaszczuk) would be re-elected.'' he said.

"Governments normally do well when there's a crisis. Labor is the slight favourite.''

Originally published as Beattie's warning to Premier over 'backhander'