BEAT THE BULGE: Five eating tips from the Cancer Council

EAT SMART: Eating something light before heading to Christmas events can help reduce your chance of snacking on high kilojoule party food.

EAT SMART: Eating something light before heading to Christmas events can help reduce your chance of snacking on high kilojoule party food. Whitney Wright

WITH plenty of family gatherings and celebrations during Christmas time, it is easy to overeat.

The average Australian gains 0.8kg to 1.5kg during the Christmas period, Nutrition Australia has revealed.

Here are some tips from Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan to help you have a jolly and healthy festive season:

1. Consider portion sizes.

When so much food is on offer, it can be easy to over-eat, so try to stop and enjoy what you're consuming. If you know you will want to finish everything in front of you, use an entrée plate instead of a dinner plate. Also, vegetables and fruits should be a main element of whatever style of meal you choose for Christmas, and can be served in a host of creative ways - think fruit platters using tree-shaped cutters and colourful salads.

2. Snack smart.

Eat something light and healthy before heading to events to help reduce your chance of snacking on high kilojoule party food. If you're the host, set the scene by serving healthy snacks before the main course. Vegetable sticks served with guacamole, salsa, or a hummus dip, are a quick and easy starter.

DO NOT EAT: Christmas berries. Contributed

3. Exercise daily.

It is recommended all Queenslanders get moving on most, if not all, days of the week for optimum health. Head for a bike ride, or play a game of backyard cricket at your Christmas or New Year's gathering. If you're away from home, make the most of the facilities at your camping ground, motel or resort, whether that be hitting the pool or hiring a tennis court. Also, instead of heading for a nap after a large meal, walk it off. Just make sure to stay SunSmart while outdoors when the UV Index level is three or above.

4. Hydrate and limit alcohol.

Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. To give your drink a flavour boost, add a squeeze of lemon or infuse water with fruit. Also, remember, while drinking alcohol in moderation (one or two standard drinks a day) may add to the enjoyment of your festive events. Over-consuming alcohol can lead to weight gain.

EXPERT TIPS: Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan wants to help Queenslanders make healthier food choices during Christmas. Contributed

5. Be wary of your own weaknesses and stick to your goals.

We all have different habits and expectations for the holidays, so it's good to take stock of your own. You can take steps to stay on track. Try letting your friends and family know what choices you will be making this festive season, so they can avoid offering you that second serve of plum pudding.