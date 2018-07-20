Menu
BIG GUNS: Jason Hoad has enlisted the support of MMA fighters to support The Pyjama Foundation.
Beast Academy wears its support for the Pyjama Foundation

Julia Bartrim
by
20th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

TODAY people from about 50 businesses, schools and organisations across Central Queensland will still be dressed in their pyjamas when they step out their front gate.

The collective fashion bravery is in support of National Pyjama Day - an awareness- raising initiative of The Pyjama Foundation - a not-for-profit devoted to supporting children in foster care.

Jason Hoad, head coach at Beast Martial Arts and Fitness Academy, will be wearing his PJs today as he has done for the past three years.

"I'm an ex-soldier, and in all my deployments all round the world I've seen kids that are less fortunate than other kids," Mr Hoad said.

"Foster kids are in the same boat, they remind me of that."

Beast Martial Arts have made it a policy at the academy that foster kids train for free.

This is a way of making sure the kids can keep coming regardless of whether they change foster carers.

"We try to be another constant, they've got the Pyjama Angels and the club," Mr Hoad said.

It has given us a massive insight into the problems in their lives, whether they are getting bullied at school (or moving families) etc.

Mr Hoad is events promoter for Aftershock 30, an MMA series (mixed martial arts) which will be hosted in Gladstone on September 29.

He has been able to arrange it so that the event's fighters will support The Pyjama Foundation's cause.

To show your support: RE/MAX Gold and Beast are accepting donations of pyjamas or gift packs or, donate at the foundation's website.

beast martial arts and fitness academy charity foster kids martial arts the pyjama foundation
