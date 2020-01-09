Dayne Beams’ medal staying close to home

Dayne Beams has auctioned off his premiership medal.

COLLINGWOOD has purchased midfield star Dayne Beam's 2010 premiership medal in aid of the bushfire crisis.

Beams, 29, announced on Monday that he would auction his prized medal in an attempt to raise funds for communities affected by the devastating blazes.

But, in a twist, as the auction drew to a close, Beams revealed that club president Eddie McGuire and the club had done their utmost to keep the medal at the club, buying it for $27,500.

"A big thank you to Ed and the footy club for purchasing the medal," Beams said on Instagram.

"It's a little bit funny, but fantastic that it's staying at the Holden Centre and everyone can get a look at it.

"The most important thing is the amount of money that we raised … it's going to people that really need it at this time."

Beams, who is on leave from the club as he works on his mental health, announced on Monday that he would part with the prized piece of premiership history in an effort to raise as much money as he could.

The midfielder claimed the medal in the historic 2010 replay, adding to its priceless nature.

"With the terrible bushfires going on and the amount of people that have lost everything, I've decided to auction off my premiership medal to raise as much money as I can," he wrote on Instagram.

"To bid simply message me with your bid. I will keep you updated through my (Instagram) story of where the bid is at and I'll inform the leading bidder at the same time.

"Dig deep legends."

Dayne Beams receives his premiership medal after the 2010 grand final.

Beams, who has taken up resin and acrylic art to help with his mental health and recently launched Health of Mind Art, is also donating 20 per cent of all sales of his art to the bushfire appeal.

