NEW STORE: Natalia's Beads has recently opened for business at the Boyne Plaza shopping centre. Glen Porteous
Beads connect creative gifts for customers

by Glen Porteous
13th Jun 2019 5:00 AM

A CRAFTY Boyne Island woman has fulfilled a long-term dream after she opened a store at the Boyne Plaza shopping centre.

Natalia Kalugin opened Natalia's Beads about a month ago, to offer a variety of beads, bracelets, necklaces and beach-inspired gifts.

Ms Kalugin enjoys working with beads and experimenting with new styles of necklaces, bracelets and other jewellery.

"Its been my long term dream to get an established shop for for these gift items after six years of pop up shop,” Natalia said.

"The beads are selling well and I have beach theme gifts to suit the local region and blend in with the coastal homes.”

Customers can make their own creations out of the beads too, with several types available including gemstone, lava, crystal and Macrame.

Ms Kalugin said there were plenty of colours to choose from too.

"My husband Don helps to create some of the sea designs I give him and if the customer is after something particular then we do a drawing of it and give it to him to work on,” she said.

"This is the only specific bead shop from Mackay to Brisbane.”

Natalia is planning to have some kids classes over the school holidays and look at doing some adult classes to help them engage their creative artistic works.

bits boyne island tannum sands
Gladstone Observer

