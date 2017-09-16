Beachside towns' plea grows louder for public pool

PASSIONATE: QCWA Tannum Sands branch president Patricia Doherty spoke about the need for a pool.

A POOL for Tannum Sands or Boyne Island is again at the forefront of people's minds.

The issue was raised by the Tannum Sands branch of the QCWA to councillor Kahn Goodluck earlier this year.

It was also discussed at the monthly meeting last week.

President Patricia Doherty said there used to be shared access to the pool with Tannum Sands State Primary School.

However, she said she was unsure why or when this changed.

"Either way, to reinstate this arrangement would not suit the current population,” Ms Doherty said.

A dedicated pool is not a new issue for the community.

The Boyne Island/ Tannum Sands Sport & Recreation Facility Needs Study finalised in June 2005 and prepared for the Calliope Shire Council identified a pool as a community priority.

Boyne Tannum Bullets Swim Club head coach Kate Bell said a pool would be "amazing” for the club and the community.

"I think in the Boyne Island Tannum Sands community there's absolutely a need for it,” she said.

"I find it surprising that given a population of about 12,000 and being on a beach, I cant see why council hasn't prioritised it.”

The Bullets Swimming Club runs from Tannum Sands State Primary School.

Ms Bell said the club's kids were paying extremely high fees for the coaching service because they had to pay to use the pool.

"We are at maximum capacity too, we went from 95 sign-ups to 150 this year,” she said.

"We don't know how to expand with our current facility, we're having to turn people away from learning a life skill.

"We just want to give people life skills and we can't.”

Members at last week's CWA meeting were very supportive of the need for a pool for the community.

Ms Doherty said a pool would benefit elderly people living in Boyne Island and Tannum Sands.

"We could have a therapeutic pool for the ageing population, they all travel to Gladstone for this service at the moment,” she said.

"Physiotherapists could use the pool for therapy, water aerobics could be held and it could be free to pensioners on certain days.”

Cr Goodluck said the council knew a pool was needed, but cost was a problem.

Gladstone Regional Council raised it as something they wanted with Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten when he was in Gladstone last month.

Cr Goodluck said throughout his election campaign last year, it was the most prevalent issue from that area.

"Council is committed to getting an outcome as far as a pool for Boyne/ Tannum in the long term,” he said. "The one thing with pools is they cost an absolute fortune.”

Cr Goodluck said the council was conscious about not putting unnecessary pressure on ratepayers, who were doing it tough at the moment.

"We are looking at other ways, there are private companies in other parts of the country that will come in and build pools and we can get arrangements with those companies,” he said.

"Council's got a bit of land and we're looking at those sort of avenues as to how we might be able to attract that sort of investment for Boyne/ Tannum but we're not going to rush into it.”

Cr Goodluck said the council had been having early discussions with Tannum Sands State Primary School.

"But they are very early discussions,” he said.

"If all goes well that would be a good short-term solution for the community.”

Cr Goodluck said they were talking with both levels of government about funding opportunities as well as developers.

The Department of Education was contacted about the arrangement with the school but did not respond by deadline.

