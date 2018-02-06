Beachfront caravan park expansion to boost jobs, tourism

A proposal to expand the beachfront Agnes Water caravan park is with the Gladstone Regional Council.

AGNES Water's beach front caravan park is destined for an expansion, in a development promised to give tourism and employment a boost.

Agnes Water Beach Holidays could grow to offer another 39 caravan sites after the owner, Beaches of 1770, lodged a development application with Gladstone Regional Council.

The expansion, flagged for land at 33 Springs Road, would also include a new communal barn-like building with a large open function room, amenities and cabin accommodation.

The development would transform the 2.7 acre vacant block, once owned by the late, loyal Agnes Water couple Tom and Beth Jeffery.

Jeffery Ct was named after the couple, who worked hard throughout their lives to improve the region's property scene.

They originally purchased 259 ha (640 acres) of "Agnes Water" freehold in 1945.

Tom died in 1984 aged 74. Beth lived in the four bedroom Springs Rd home until 2006, passing away at 93 in 2008.

The land, behind the caravan park, was purchased in September 2015 by Daniel Murphy's business Beaches of 1770, also known as 1770 Group.

By December 2016 Mr Murphy's plans to grow his caravan park using the extra land were lodged with Gladstone Regional Council.

The development application for a material change of use for a caravan park said it would help increase the accommodation offered by the local tourism industry and would create employment opportunities for locals.

"In summary, the proposed development is reflective of the intent of the Agnes Water locality plan and is considered appropriate for the location providing a functional outcome that will complement and enhance the existing and emerging urban form in the general locality without unduly impacting the amenity currently enjoyed by surrounding properties," it said.

"(It) reinforces the primary economic function of Agnes Water as a tourism destination, thus reinforcing the community identity through its connection to the beach and bushland."

The development has reached the public consultation stage, which closes on February 21.