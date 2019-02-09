Beachfront caravan park another step closer to expansion

GROWING: Agnes Water beachfront caravan park has had an amendment approved for its expansion plans.

GROWING: Agnes Water beachfront caravan park has had an amendment approved for its expansion plans.

THE Agnes Water beachfront caravan park is another step closer to adding more camp sites, villas and a community hub.

Last month Agnes Water Beach Holidays' minor changes to its development application were approved by Gladstone Regional Council.

The changes mean the development will be completed in two stages, instead of three.

Developer 1770 Group said in the application this change would allow the business to operate as normal while the upgrades were taking place.

Now the proposed community facilities building would be built in stage one, instead of three.

"This would allow the re-introduction of a reception area to the site for residents to check in and out and the delivery of additional amenities for visitors and residents within this building,” the application said.

The changes also include the construction of fence to direct pedestrians and caravan park residents to an existing footpath along Springs Rd.

The expansion will include 39 caravan sites on a block of land behind the caravan park, at 33 Springs Rd.

The land was purchased in September 2015 by Daniel Murphy's business Beaches of 1770, also known as 1770 Group.

The first application for the planned expansion was lodged in December 2016.

Beaches of 1770 said the expansion would boost the accommodation options within the tourism hotspot.

Tegan Annett