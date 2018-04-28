Menu
PERFECT: Troy, Kevin McKinley and Ron Jensen after the Turkey Beach dawn service on Anzac Day.
Community

Beachfront Anzac service a solemn affair for Turkey Beach

Tegan Annett
by
28th Apr 2018 9:34 AM

WATCHING the sun rise over the ocean at Turkey Beach was the perfect way for more than 100 people to commemorate Anzac Day on Wednesday.

The Gladstone Region's only beachfront Anzac Day ceremony attracted residents from Bundaberg and Seventeen Seventy to pay their respects.

Organiser and Vietnam veteran Ron Jensen said he worried every year whether people will attend the service he spends months preparing for.

"This year's was probably one of the best we've ever had,” he said.

"There were people who I'd never met before who were thanking me and saying how beautiful it was.”

Home-made mince curry was offered after the morning service, an annual tradition for the regional town's Anzac Day ceremony.

"I thought no one would turn up, but it was just magic,” Mr Jensen said.

Turkey Beach children and teenagers were involved in the service, reading the ode and laying wreaths.

Gladstone's Bradley Read played The Last Post on the trumpet for the fifth consecutive year.

Mr Jensen, a former Australian Army serviceman, thanked everyone who attended.

Gladstone Observer

