Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Strong surf expected to lash SEQ coast on Friday. Pic Mike Batterham
Strong surf expected to lash SEQ coast on Friday. Pic Mike Batterham
Weather

Beaches closed as ‘dangerous’ surf lashes SEQ coast

by Nicole Pierre
5th Jul 2019 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIFEGUARDS have closed some beaches and issued a stern warning to stay out of the waters as dangerous surf is expected to lash the southeast coast today.

Surf Life Saving Queensland have issued a warning for 'powerful surf' from Fraser Island to the Gold Coast today.

"Beachgoers are strongly advised to adhere to all beach closures and follow the advice of lifeguards," a spokesman said.

Lifeguards have closed the beaches below as of Friday 9.30am.

CLOSED BEACHES

Alex Heads

Kawana

Dicky Beach

Discovery Beach

North Stradbroke Island

Marcoola

Maroochydore

Peregian Beach

Sunshine Beach

Twin Waters

More Stories

beach closures lifesavers safety warning weather

Top Stories

    NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    premium_icon NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    News It has been a busy news week in the Gladstone region - here's what you need to know to catch up on the news

    • 5th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    How a Boyne business is helping people with autism

    premium_icon How a Boyne business is helping people with autism

    Business Weighted pads giving carers' relief

    WHAT'S ON: Nine things to keep you busy this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Nine things to keep you busy this weekend

    News Looking for something to do with the family?

    Woman injured after crushed by gate

    premium_icon Woman injured after crushed by gate

    News LifeFlight was tasked to the scene at around 2pm yesterday