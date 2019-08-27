BEACHED: Scramble to save baby whale off Coast

A whale is beached on Fraser Island Fifty Shades of Fraser Island

ENVIRONMENT officers are racing against time to save a whale beached on Fraser Island.

The baby whale was found washed up at Dundubara, on the Island's east side, about 12.30pm today.

Residents and officers from the Department of Environment and Science are currently attempting to save the whale.

According to a post on the Facebook group Fifty Shades of Fraser Island, the whale is "still alive but exhausted".

The department was contacted for comment.