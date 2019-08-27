Menu
A whale is beached on Fraser Island
BEACHED: Scramble to save baby whale off Coast

Blake Antrobus
by
27th Aug 2019 1:45 PM
ENVIRONMENT officers are racing against time to save a whale beached on Fraser Island.

The baby whale was found washed up at Dundubara, on the Island's east side, about 12.30pm today.

Residents and officers from the Department of Environment and Science are currently attempting to save the whale.

 

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Fraser Island residents and environment officers are racing against time to save a whale beached on the Island's east side. Fifty Shades of Fraser Island

According to a post on the Facebook group Fifty Shades of Fraser Island, the whale is "still alive but exhausted".

The department was contacted for comment.

