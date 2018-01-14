Menu
BEACH WARNING: Northerly winds blowing bluebottles ashore

Bluebottles aren't deadly but they hurt.
Bluebottles aren't deadly but they hurt. Janine Hill
Tegan Annett
by

NORTHERLY winds swept blue bottles closer to shore at the weekend, but Surf Life Saving Queensland say there's fewer around this region than previous years.

The jellyfish commonly found at Tannum Sands and Agnes Water beaches, also known as the Pacific Man o' War, can grow between two to 15 centimetres long.

It's sting is not deadly like the box jellyfish or an irukandji, but SLSQ operations manager Craig Holden said beach goers should be aware of conditions that sweep them ashore.

Agnes Water residents reported sightings of blue bottles washed ashore at the weekend, which Mr Holden said was expected because of the north easterly winds Saturday and gusty north westerly winds on Sunday.

He said while Bundaberg beaches had been inundated with blue bottles this summer, Agnes Water had remained relatively unscathed.

During the Christmas and New Year period there were no reported bluebottle stings at Agnes Water.

"There hasn't been an increase recently (at Agnes Water), it's been quite the opposite actually," he said. "The number of jellyfish around the beach at Agnes Water has been really low this season."

Mr Holden said there was a low chance of irukandji or box jellyfish being in Gladstone region waters. The most recent reported box jellyfish sting in the region was February 2015 when Deo and Ebony Persad were stung while swimming Seventeen Seventy.

Recent sightings of bluebottles are a reminder to beach goers to swim at patrolled areas.

If you are stung by a bluebottle, remove the tentacles from the skin with your fingers or by washing off with water, then run hot water over the stung area.

