BEACH REPORT: How to make the most of the weekend conditions

Despite the Covid-19 restrictions lightening, if you are at the beach, please maintain the social/physical distancing minimum guidelines and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER

Well, its has been another mixed bag of weather conditions over the past week with some very chilly temperatures but sensational days early in the week that have been followed by some windy and overcast conditions for the last few days.

Looking ahead across the weekend and we can expect some really nice weather conditions over the weekend, although it does appear that the likelihood of showers will increase by Sunday, so keep an eye on the sky.

However, we are set for light winds right across the weekend. Saturday will bring S/SE to E/SE winds at about 10 knots or less, while Sunday will be similar with S/SE to E/NE winds at only 5 to 10 knots.

Temperatures will remain quite mild as well, which is great news for beach-goers, but do not get too comfortable, as another cold snap is forecast to arrive by Tuesday next week.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions have been a little choppy and messy across the past few days and especially so on those more open and exposed beaches, but the good news for swimmers is that the swimming conditions will improve quickly as the winds ease and the ocean calms down significantly.

Across the weekend, all beaches will have relatively good swimming conditions, with the best times being either early morning or again from late morning through until early to mid-afternoon.

If you are going for a swim, please check with the Lifeguard on duty, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please swim only at patrolled beaches, only between the red and yellow flags, and only during patrol times - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you!

BEACH PATROLS

Saturday and Sunday - 9.00am to 5.00pm at Kelly's Beach and Agnes Water only.

SURFING

After a quiet and flat start to the week, the surf conditions have gradually started to improve from Wednesday onwards.

Yesterday was looking like being a pretty good day with plenty of fun-sized waves expected around the 2 to 3 foot size range, with beaches such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Mon Repos and Moore park possibly being the better options, but don't rule out Kelly's Beach and even Elliott Heads this morning. Enjoy!

EVENTS

None.

Craig Holden is the regional operations manager for Surf Life Saving Queensland.