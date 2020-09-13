Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Naked man at Jimmys Beach, Hawks Nest, charged with sex offence
Naked man at Jimmys Beach, Hawks Nest, charged with sex offence
Crime

‘Beach nudie runner’ hit with sex charge

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
13th Sep 2020 9:44 AM

A man has been hit with drug and public indecency charges after an alleged broad daylight nudie-run along a beach in NSW's Hunter Region.

Police were called to Jimmys Beach at Hawks Nest, north of Port Stephens, at 10.45am on Saturday, after receiving numerous complaints of a naked man walking along the beach.

It's alleged the 51-year-old Killara man approached beach goers while he was not wearing clothes and "committed acts of indecency" in front of them.

When police arrived they say they gave the man a blanket before he was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.
The man's belongings were located on the beach and following.

Police will allege they included LSD, MDMA and Viagra.
The man was charged with wilful and obscene exposure in public place, carry out sexual act with another without consent, two counts of possess prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
He was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Bail Court on Sunday.

Originally published as 'Beach nudie runner' hit with sex charge

More Stories

Show More
charge court crime editors picks nudie beach runner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRASH: Reported car and cow collision

        Premium Content CRASH: Reported car and cow collision

        Breaking Paramedics were called to the crash earlier today.

        OPENED: Million dollar multi-purpose facility

        Premium Content OPENED: Million dollar multi-purpose facility

        Sport See the new facility at Calliope officially opened today.

        Annual suicide bereavement walk on this weekend

        Premium Content Annual suicide bereavement walk on this weekend

        Whats On The walk supports those who have lost loved ones to suicide.

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.