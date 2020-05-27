Beach hoons beware, Tannum cops have new weapon

L to R : Constables Brendan Rodham and Karl Bruhn in Tannum Sands police station's new Can Am four-wheel drive ATV which is ready to hit the beaches and patrol the area.

HOONS and speeding drivers on Lilley’s Beach be warned – Tannum Sands police have a new weapon in their arsenal.

Senior Sergeant Tony Poli said the station took delivery of a new Can Am four-wheel-drive ATV two weeks ago and it was ready to hit the sand.

“Historically on Lilley’s we have had a couple of accidents with vehicles,” he said.

“We do get the odd complaint in relation to driver behaviour, in particular younger fellows in four-wheel drives.”

On Sunday, Julie Hodges took to Facebook page Gladstone Open Discussion to express her frustration.

“What the f is it with all these idiot P-platers driving like fwits on Lilley’s Beach,” she posted.

“Learn some fkn beach etiquette when there are kids on the beach.”

Snr Sgt Poli said every vehicle that drove on the 7.1km of sand that was Lilley’s Beach must have a council issued permit, and they must obey road rules including a speed limit of 40km/h.

“Patrols are regularly conducted from Wild Cattle Island, Main Beach, Second Beach, all the way up to the camping area at the end of Lilley’s beach,” he said.

“People can get a notice to appear in court for driving without due care and attention or even reckless driving.

“Lilley’s Beach does have a speed limit and it is treated as a road so all the normal road rules apply.

“If people are caught speeding they will receive an infringement notice.”

Young families and children can be particularly vulnerable to vehicles, Sgt Poli said.

“Lilley’s Beach is accessible to all the public and it is an area where young families and particularly children congregate,” he said.

“Under normal circumstances when there are no health restrictions people camp at the end of Lilley’s and any driver has to be mindful of the safety of beachgoers and pedestrians and share the beach sensibly with everybody else.

“Drink driving rules still apply on the beach and you can’t be over the limit and be in charge of a vehicle.

“People must remember that all the rules that apply on the road are enforceable on Lilley’s and any other beaches.”

Access to Lilley’s Beach is via Handley Drive, Boyne Island, and is for four-wheel drives only.

For more information or to get a beach permit visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/onlineservices and click on the applications icon.