Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
L to R : Constables Brendan Rodham and Karl Bruhn in Tannum Sands police station's new Can Am four-wheel drive ATV which is ready to hit the beaches and patrol the area.
L to R : Constables Brendan Rodham and Karl Bruhn in Tannum Sands police station's new Can Am four-wheel drive ATV which is ready to hit the beaches and patrol the area.
News

Beach hoons beware, Tannum cops have new weapon

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOONS and speeding drivers on Lilley’s Beach be warned – Tannum Sands police have a new weapon in their arsenal.

Senior Sergeant Tony Poli said the station took delivery of a new Can Am four-wheel-drive ATV two weeks ago and it was ready to hit the sand.

“Historically on Lilley’s we have had a couple of accidents with vehicles,” he said.

“We do get the odd complaint in relation to driver behaviour, in particular younger fellows in four-wheel drives.”

On Sunday, Julie Hodges took to Facebook page Gladstone Open Discussion to express her frustration.

“What the f is it with all these idiot P-platers driving like fwits on Lilley’s Beach,” she posted.

“Learn some fkn beach etiquette when there are kids on the beach.”

Snr Sgt Poli said every vehicle that drove on the 7.1km of sand that was Lilley’s Beach must have a council issued permit, and they must obey road rules including a speed limit of 40km/h.

“Patrols are regularly conducted from Wild Cattle Island, Main Beach, Second Beach, all the way up to the camping area at the end of Lilley’s beach,” he said.

“People can get a notice to appear in court for driving without due care and attention or even reckless driving.

“Lilley’s Beach does have a speed limit and it is treated as a road so all the normal road rules apply.

“If people are caught speeding they will receive an infringement notice.”

Young families and children can be particularly vulnerable to vehicles, Sgt Poli said.

“Lilley’s Beach is accessible to all the public and it is an area where young families and particularly children congregate,” he said.

“Under normal circumstances when there are no health restrictions people camp at the end of Lilley’s and any driver has to be mindful of the safety of beachgoers and pedestrians and share the beach sensibly with everybody else.

“Drink driving rules still apply on the beach and you can’t be over the limit and be in charge of a vehicle.

“People must remember that all the rules that apply on the road are enforceable on Lilley’s and any other beaches.”

Access to Lilley’s Beach is via Handley Drive, Boyne Island, and is for four-wheel drives only.

For more information or to get a beach permit visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/onlineservices and click on the applications icon.

lilley's beach queensland police servce tannum sands beach
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Waterfront restaurant ready for dine-ins and takeaways

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Waterfront restaurant ready for dine-ins and...

        News A NEW waterfront cafe has found a clever way to celebrate its grand opening tomorrow, while abiding by 10 person dining-in rules.

        • 27th May 2020 5:00 AM
        Gas company to investigate hydrogen

        premium_icon Gas company to investigate hydrogen

        News A scoping study will investigate sites near Gladstone and the Surat Basin for a...

        • 27th May 2020 5:00 AM
        School in ‘precautionary lockdown’ after student incident

        premium_icon School in ‘precautionary lockdown’ after student incident

        News Police were called to Tannum Sands State High School

        KIRRA-LEA’S GIFT: Hair donation to make a difference

        premium_icon KIRRA-LEA’S GIFT: Hair donation to make a difference

        News Nine-year-old Tannum Sands girl Kirra-Lea Rooney has made the brave decision to...