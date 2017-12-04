Beachfront Curtis Island getaway for sale for $299k

UNIQUE OFFER: This beachfront home at Curtis Island is on the market for $299,000.

FOR less than $300,000 you could own an island beachfront home which has been described as the perfect family weekender.

In a unique opportunity, according to Gladstone Real Estate's Bevan Rose, a South End Curtis Island home is on the market.

Mr Rose said the owners, two Gladstone grandparents, used the island property at 22 Pacific Crescent for weekend visits and holidays with their children and grandchildren.

But with most of their family recently moving away from Gladstone, they no longer need their eight-sleeper island getaway.

"Properties at South End (Curtis Island) don't come to the market very often," Mr Rose said.

The open plan home with enough room to sleep eight is the perfect buy for a young family or couple, Mr Rose said.

"I think the buyers will be in their mid-to late 30s or 40s and want a place on the island that's affordable and where you can have a good old-fashioned holiday with fishing and yabbying with the kids," he said

Mr Rose said the home was originally owned by Gladstone's Keith Upton, who bought the former Gladstone Civic Theatre in 1968.

The Goondoon St theatre was built in the 1930s.

It was demolished in 2013.