Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bucasia beach.
Bucasia beach. Contributed
News

Man stuck on a shark net buoy

Caitlan Charles
by
8th May 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: THE MALE who was stuck on a shark net bouy off the coast of Bucasia Beach is now on the shore. 

 It is understood the man has a motorised kayak. 

Earlier reports suggested the person stuck was a child.

EARLIER: A CHILD is stuck on a shark net bouy off Mackay's coastline.

The child is stuck off Bucasia Beach in the ocean between Bucasia and Shoal Point, just north of the old Bucasia swimming enclosure.

It is currently high tide and emergency services are on their way to the beach.

 

The Bucasia Beach swimming enclosure is not listed as an option in Mackay Regional Council's safe swimming community consulation.
The Bucasia Beach swimming enclosure is not listed as an option in Mackay Regional Council's safe swimming community consulation. Melanie Plane
bucasia bucasia beach editors picks shark net
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Police smell booze on mum driving without a licence

    premium_icon Police smell booze on mum driving without a licence

    News A GLADSTONE mum caught driving unlicensed and over the alcohol limit won't be able to do the school drop off's any time soon, a court has heard.

    Sticky sweet treats to get the party started

    premium_icon Sticky sweet treats to get the party started

    News Emma's got just the thing to kick off your weekend

    • 8th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Engineers reveal hopes to open up The Old Courthouse

    premium_icon Engineers reveal hopes to open up The Old Courthouse

    Offbeat Frost Engineering work to restore the heritage listed building

    • 8th May 2019 12:00 PM