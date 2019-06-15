Beach creep filming children sparks family warning

WARNING: Brent Harris and his wife Freya were at Mooloolaba Beach last week with their kids and a creep started recording them. They confronted him and he ran off, but they want to warn others to be wary.

A YOUNG family has warned others to be wary after catching a creep red-handed as he tried to secretly film their son during an outing at a popular beach.

Brent Harris said he noticed a tall, pale man in a Lakers singlet about 10am last Sunday at Mooloolaba Beach, as he and his family went for a walk.

They were passing the Mooloolaba Surf Club, heading towards the Spit, when Brent noticed the man had started following them.

"Something didn't sit right," Mr Harris said.

He took his three-year-old son, Lennox, to the toilet, and when they came out, noticed the man hanging around.

Mr Harris sent his son forward with his wife, Freya, and other son Layken, 1, so he could watch the man.

Mr Harris said the man pulled out his phone and put it beside him, and then began recording directly next to his eldest son, before dashing into the public toilets.

When the man came out from the toilets Mr Harris confronted him, grabbing him by the singlet, and demanded to see the phone.

The man, who Mr Harris estimated to be more than six feet tall, resisted, then took off towards SeaLife Mooloolaba.

Mr Harris raised the incident with lifeguards, who helped him search for the man, but they were unable to find him.

Mr Harris said the man was about 40-45 years old and "he wasn't fitting in" with the rest of the crowd.

"He definitely wasn't getting a run with the Lakers," he said.

Mr Harris said he called PoliceLink but was told it was not an offence to film in public.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed that was the case, and there was currently no law against recording in a public place.

But he encouraged people to report incidents, like Mr Harris did, as police used those reports to gather intel, which could help in the event of a crime being committed.

Mr Harris said they'd heard about the attack on a four-year-old girl at Tickle Park in Coolum earlier this year, so were wary when they realised they were being followed.

Mr Harris, a patrolling member of the Mooloolaba Surf Life Saving Club, said he hoped by sounding the warning it might help other families remain vigilant and "keep an eye out", even in what was usually a family-friendly spot.