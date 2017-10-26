News

Beach blitz to clear tiny plastics in Wild Cattle Creek

Caroline Tung
CIGARETTE butts, straws and plastic drink bottles are among the most common debris found at Wild Cattle Creek.

On Saturday, Gladstone Regional Council's conservation volunteers will be cleaning up the mess with plenty of help from a number of organisations.

Conservation Volunteers Australia Gladstone regional manager Linda Fahle said a recent sand-push restoration effort had improved the shoreline's stability, but people still needed to take their rubbish with them.

"We will be doing a Marine Debris Survey and have some information about some micro plastics that wash up on our beaches as well,” she said.

During the survey, CVA will mark out a 500m stretch of beach and spend about two hours removing marine debris along the foreshore, which includes tiny plastics that don't leave the ecosystem.

Information will be collated and the results will be published on the Tangaroa Blue Foundation website.

Ms Fahle said continued community awareness was needed to help protect plants planted for dune restoration.

Other conservation activities include a turtle awareness training session and the Harbour Watch water quality testing program.

The Creative Recycling Centre, CQUniversity, Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership, the Boyne Island Environmental Centre, the Local Marine Advisory Committee and Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority will be part of the event.

The day begins at 8.30am with volunteer registration and a sausage sizzle.

