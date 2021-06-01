Beach ban outcry after Bribie Island and Teewah fatals

Community calls for P-platers to be banned from Queensland beaches following fatal crash

There have been calls for P-platers to be banned from driving on Queensland beaches following the tragic death of 18-year-old Harrison Payne on Bribie Island on Sunday.

Mr Payne was a passenger in a Toyota HiLux ute which rolled on Ocean Beach, Woorim, at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

Initial police investigations indicate the alleged driver, an 18-year-old, P-plater from Beachmere, lost control of the car before the crash.

Harrison Payne was the passenger in a Toyota HiLux which lost control and crashed on Ocean Beach at Woorim. Picture:Facebook

Officer-in-charge of the Burpengary Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Greg Price said the matter was being treated as a criminal investigation.

Sgt Price said police were investigating the manner of driving in the moments before the crash, how and why the car rolled and how the passenger was ejected.

It is not the only recent tragedy on our beaches with 18-year-old Tyreece Pilot killed in a crash at Teewah beach in August last year.

The tragic incident has prompted calls from the community for tougher restrictions and P-platers to be banned from driving on beaches.

A Facebook poll conducted by The Caboolture Herald attracted 361 votes with 300 people voting in favour of banning P-platers from beaches.

Kylie Hall said you should not be able to purchase a beach access permit unless you are 21 and have an open license.

Robert Smith said: "How about they restrict access permits to make it not possible for P-platers to take their vehicles on the beach.

"That way they also don't ruin the beach and make it unsafe for the rest of us to use it."

Andrea Josephs said: "people should have to pass appropriate license testing to know how to drive off-road on sand".

Tanya Melano-Dick had a similar idea calling for those wanting a 4WD beach access pass to have to pass a driving test first.

Adri Wend said young drivers were too likely to push the limits.

"Make the age for driving on a beach 24. Younger drivers tend to push their limits, are risk takers and don't have the experience to control their vehicles when things go wrong."

Wayne Hopkins said only those aged over 25 should be able to drive on beaches.

Not everyone supported the call for tougher restrictions.

Residents are calling for more police presence on Bribie Island beaches following a tragic fatal crash on Sunday. Photo by Chris McCormack.

"We don't review the road rules every time there is an accident on the Bruce Hwy. What needs to happen is more police enforcement of current laws on the beach," David Molloy said.

Peter Knorre said more policing on beaches was needed to ensure people did the right thing.

Others, such as Doug Ackery, said it was not just young drivers who hooned on beaches.

"Raising the driving age for beaches is a bandaid for a bullet wound," he said.

"I have seen people in their 40s and 50s doing the same thing on beaches, some people just have more dollars then sense and need to be held accountable."

Police are still investigating Sunday's incident and have asked anyone with dashcam footage to contact Police Link on 131 444.

