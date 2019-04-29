Be 'Town Proud' and go in the running to win $10k

SHOW OF PRIDE: Cheryl Royal-Scott, Rob Gibb from ConocoPhillips, Jessica McKay, Rosalie McPherson from Nextra Valley News and Crystal Hudson are Town Proud.

TODAY marks the official launch of The Observer's Town Proud campaign for 2019.

Gladstone is known for its hard-working and resilient small businesses, which play a vital role in the region's proud history as well as its strong future.

The Observer, which has delivered the region's news for more than 150 years, knows too well the pride that comes with all the achievements associated with small business.

Town Proud provides an opportunity to champion these local business and show our true colours.

In the end, it's this region's residents who benefit the most, with one lucky shopper set to win $10,000.

Media advertising manager Jessica McKay said the initiative encouraged consumers to shop locally and support the town.

"It's a great opportunity for businesses to create some brand awareness,” Ms McKay said.

Businesses participating range from new start-ups to the well established.

Last year, more than 140 businesses participated and that number is set to grow this year.

Australia Pacific LNG, operated by ConocoPhillips, is one of the foundation sponsors of Town Proud.

Communities and sustainable development manager Rob Gibb said they wanted to show how proud they were to be part of the region.

"We just want to say to the community our business and our people are very supportive of Gladstone,” Mr Gibb said. "We think Gladstone's got a very bright future.”

Customers who make a minimum purchase from Town Proud businesses will receive an entry form for the competition. Completed forms must be sent to The Observer before 4pm, Friday May 31.

The Observer will publish a full list of participating businesses every day until May 31. The winner will be drawn on June 4 and will be published in The Observer on June 5.