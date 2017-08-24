PHOTO GALLERY: Muffin Break offers 10% 'superhero' discount

Muffin break is offering customers a 10% discount on their coffees if they order in a superhero voice. Sarah Steger

TO SUPPORT ManUp! For Prostate Cancer, Muffin Break at The Valley Shopping Centre is offering customers 10% off their coffees if they order in a superhero voice today.

The awesome promotion coincides with the first day of Gladstone's Multicultural Week.

This morning, a bunch of people had already taken up Muffin Break on its offer and walked into the cafe wearing their favourite superhero costumes or giving their coffee order using their toughest superhero voice.

The quirky event is a callout to customers to attend the Be a Superhero Fundraiser at the Grand Hotel on Saturday night.

The event will kick off at 6pm and tickets are available at www.trybooking.com/RFMW.

This super promotion is on all day, so it's far from too late to come in, have some fun, channel your inner hero and support prostate cancer.