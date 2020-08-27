Tradie left seriously injured after horrific six-metre fall

Garry Fielding has urged fellow tradies to be safe after a workplace accident left him seriously injured.

LOCAL carpenter Garry Fielding has cautioned his fellow trades workers to stay safe after a horrific accident left him hospitalised with serious injuries.

"A tip for any workers out there - be safe. It's not worth the injuries," he said while in recovery at his Nana Glen home.

Earlier this month the 44-year-old carpenter had been working on an awning over a deck when the structure collapsed, which saw him fall straight onto the concrete six metres below.

Mr Fielding was rushed to Coffs Harbour Health Campus, suffering a compound fracture in his femur, several facial fractures, and shoulder injuries.

Garry Fielding was left with serious injuries after falling six metres onto concrete below.

He received blood transfusions and spent a week in the hospital before he was taken to John Hunter Hospital for his facial fractures.

Mr Fielding said he had no recollection of the incident, and it would still be some time before the self-employed carpenter could get back to work.

He has been working as a carpenter for 28 years since starting out as an apprentice at the age of 16, and admitted it felt out of the ordinary not to be working.

"They couldn't tell me how long before I can start working again - it could be years or it could be months," he said.

Lexie Perry (left) has started a fundraiser after a horrific workplace accident left her partner Garry Fielding with serious injuries.

Mr Fielding is yet to begin rehabilitation, as he cannot put any weight bearing on his legs for another six weeks.

Following suggestions from his old work mates, Mr Fielding's partner Lexie Perry has since created a fundraiser in a bid to support Garry as he recovers.

Garry and Lexie have a blended family of three children, and while they were in hospital the couple received further bad news from the ED that their daughter had broken her arm.

Ms Perry said she had set a fundraising goal of $10,000 as she was uncertain how long the recovery process would be, but said any donations would be greatly appreciated.

"Every little bit helps," Ms Perry said.

See the fundraiser here.