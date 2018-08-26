LEADING THE PACK: Port Curtis Scouts district commissioner Jeff Wilkinson (left) and assistant district commissioner Suzanne Neucom are looking for an Agnes Water group leader.

AGNES Water families are looking for someone to dyb, dyb, dyb, dob, dob, dob themselves in to be the town's new scout group leader.

A community meeting held last Saturday at the Agnes Water Community Centre was well-attended by parents interested in signing their children up for the new group when it is formed.

Port Curtis Scouts district commissioner Jeff Wilkinson said two people had already volunteered to serve as treasurer and secretary.

But the role of group leader needed to be filled before it all could be tied together.

"The branch is ready to put in the funding towards training up the group leader, who from there would be able to begin fundraising in the community with sausage sizzles and things like that," Mr Wilkinson told The Observer.

"You don't need to know how to tie any knots - that's what section leaders are for."

Mr Wilkinson said the other main task was to find a suitable venue for meetings.

"The group might own a den in the future or meet at the local SES ... somewhere free is always good until you're on your feet," he said.

"The benefits to the community of having a scout group are huge - it teaches our kids life skills, gets them away from their phones.

"It's about fresh air, exercise, leadership, developing friendships - basically what all the kids in front of their computers aren't getting."

Could you be a scout group leader? Phone Mr Wilkinson on 0407 784 522.