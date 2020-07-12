Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BE POLITE: A Gladstone man was charged with obstructing police.
BE POLITE: A Gladstone man was charged with obstructing police.
Crime

‘Be polite’: Magistrate wants man to be nicer to cops

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MANNERS matter especially when dealing with police according to Deputy Chief Magistrate Leanne O’Shea.

“The one thing you’ve always got to do is be polite to police officers whether you like them or not,” she told Leigh William Allen who pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

“You have to be quite aware they’ve got a job to do, you’ve got to co-operate to the extent of being polite.”

The court was told when police arrived to a South Gladstone address to investigate an unrelated incident Allen yelled at police to leave the residence and continually abused them, to the point he had to be restrained.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client had been drinking that night but recalls he should have done what he was asked.

Allen was fined $240, no conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court obstruct police
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Out and about at East Shores

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Out and about at East Shores

        Local Faces Did we spot you at East Shores this weekend?

        ‘Disappointed’: Popular CQ music festival canned for 2020

        premium_icon ‘Disappointed’: Popular CQ music festival canned for 2020

        Music Organisers say the recent coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne heavily influenced the...

        Have you seen this stolen motorbike?

        premium_icon Have you seen this stolen motorbike?

        Crime Police are searching for a motorbike stolen during an alleged break and enter.