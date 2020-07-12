‘Be polite’: Magistrate wants man to be nicer to cops

MANNERS matter especially when dealing with police according to Deputy Chief Magistrate Leanne O’Shea.

“The one thing you’ve always got to do is be polite to police officers whether you like them or not,” she told Leigh William Allen who pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

“You have to be quite aware they’ve got a job to do, you’ve got to co-operate to the extent of being polite.”

The court was told when police arrived to a South Gladstone address to investigate an unrelated incident Allen yelled at police to leave the residence and continually abused them, to the point he had to be restrained.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client had been drinking that night but recalls he should have done what he was asked.

Allen was fined $240, no conviction was recorded.