Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Energy Minister Mick de Brenni. Photo: File
Energy Minister Mick de Brenni. Photo: File
Politics

‘Be patient’ about power station investigation: Energy Minister

Timothy Cox
15th Jun 2021 6:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said on Thursday that people should “be patient” while an external investigation is conducted into the explosion and fire at Callide Power Station.

CS Energy recently announced that forensic engineer Dr Sean Brady would lead an independent investigation and review of the incident at Unit C4.

“The CS Energy board has advised me that it has determined the arrangements for the investigation into the Callide incident, including that it will be led by forensic engineer Dr Sean Brady,” Mr de Brenni said.

“Along with Workplace Health and Safety Queensland and the Australian Energy Market Operator, Dr Brady’s investigation will ensure we continue to put the safety of workers first.

“It is important that these investigations be allowed to run their course with integrity and we should be patient in awaiting the findings.

“In the meantime, work is underway at Callide to return units to service and get the station operating again.”

callide power station explosion mick de brenni
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: What Gladstone’s council budget means for you

        Premium Content Revealed: What Gladstone’s council budget means for you

        News Gladstone Regional Council’s 2021/22 budget has been revealed. Here’s everything you need to know:

        Queensland budget: What’s in it for Gladstone

        Premium Content Queensland budget: What’s in it for Gladstone

        Money It’s been a mixed bag for regional and rural communities as the Queensland...

        Revealed: The hottest CQ toys to lay-buy now for Christmas

        Premium Content Revealed: The hottest CQ toys to lay-buy now for Christmas

        Family Fun BIG W has released its annual Toy Mania Report, a deep dive into this year’s toy...

        Homestyle cooking eatery opens in Benaraby

        Premium Content Homestyle cooking eatery opens in Benaraby

        Business “I have just had so many people excited for us opening.”