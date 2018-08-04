Be on trend, snap up a Quota fashion ticket now

FASHION with a flair for style and design will be on display at the Quota International Fun Fashion Parade fundraiser event.

Tickets are on sale now for the fashion parade to be hosted at the Yaralla Gladstone Events Centre at 2pm, October 13.

Quota International Gladstone secretary Aileen Weeden said the money raised would go towards local community groups.

"We are donating this towards the disadvantaged women and children of Gladstone," she said.

"Roseberry House for women who have to escape from domestic violence and Ozcare with clothing.

"We are hoping for well over 100 people to attend."

There will be many modern fashions on display by models showcasing spring carnival racing designs.

Included are Veducci, an all-Australian-made design and Philosophy - Label Foil fashion.

Tickets cost $30 and include afternoon tea, lucky-door prize with lots of raffles. They can be purchased by contacting events@gladstoneeventscentre.com.au or phone Aileen 0419672697, Carolyn Ludkin 0410191772 or go to La Moda on Goondoon St.