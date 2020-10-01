BE KIND: Bundaberg Police share heartfelt message

WHILE hindsight may be 2020, it's safe to say no one foresaw this year's events coming.

Which is why Bundaberg Police are spreading significant and friendly messages virtually to the community.

As the community grows to embrace the changes in our everyday life, Bundaberg Police want the community to remember that we are all in this together and no matter how hard things can get, you've always got someone to turn to.

Acting Sergeant Cameron Graham from the Bundaberg Domestic and Family Violence Unit echoed this message by asking people to reach out and speak up.

"We're in some uncertain times at the moment, but you don't have to go through this alone," he said.

"There are a number of support services available such as police, Lifeline, 1800 Respect and Headspace.

"Even the police at times need help, so if you need some assistance, please reach out."

Bundaberg Police crime manager Sergeant Meg Owens.

As part of boosting team morale, Bundaberg Police Station recently adopted a budgie called Sarge.

Crime Manager Sergeant Meg Owens brings Sarge into work everyday, helping to put a smile on officers faces after they have been involved in a stressful incident.

Fellow officers feature in the video above reminding the community to take the time to look after their mates and check in on them.

Police Dog Scud is Sergeant Danny Hess' best mate and right-hand man, so they understand how important it is to have your friends back.

Police Dog Scud and Sergeant Danny Hess.

"The message I would like to give you guys is to look after your mates; take care of them and always check in on them," Sgt Hess said.

With COVID restrictions slowly easing and the night-life scene becoming busier, Officer in Charge of Bundaberg Police Beat Senior Constable Jamie McCarthy took the opportunity to remind partygoers to celebrate safely.

"Have fun with your mates but don't do something that you might regret," he said.

School based police officer Senior Constable Mick Gray urged the community to remember cyber safety and to do the right thing online.

Bundaberg Police school based police officer Senior Constable Mick Gray.

Bundaberg Patrol Inspector Anne Vogler asked community members to continue working together to get through these uncertain times.

"From my home to your home, look after your friends and family and be kind to one another," Inspector Vogler said.

"We are stronger as one."

