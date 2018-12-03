Be it trash or treasure, Art Matters

ART MATTERS: Sheridan Cobcroft and Di Carey at the Art Matters Trash Mega Trash and Treasure sale on Saturday.

ONE person's trash is another treasure, or possibly art but it was all for sale at the Creative Gladstone Mega Trash and Treasure Sale on Saturday morning.

Crowds flocked to the Pitt St venue to search for locally made Christmas gifts, enjoy a meal or be entertained by local musicians.

Art Matter's volunteer Di Carey said funds raised from the day would be used to enhance the groups new home at 3 Pitt St.

"It's the first time we've held this event," she said.

"The money we make will be used to build a fence and put in some gardens in next year."

Fellow volunteer Sheridan Cobcroft said it was a wonderful place for artists to meet and work together.

"We also have general art classes for adults and children," she said.

"Next year we'll start running printing, mosaic and stained glass making workshops."

Ms Carey said the group were also looking at starting health and well-being classes.

"We're hoping this venue will be home for a few years to come."

To learn more about the group visit the Art Matters Facebook page.