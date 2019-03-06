'Be honest': Charity asks for thieves to come forward

HONESTY: Blue Care Auxillary president Keith Davies is asking those who stole donated lounge chairs to come forward.

HONESTY: Blue Care Auxillary president Keith Davies is asking those who stole donated lounge chairs to come forward. Mark Zita GLA060319THEFT

THE BLUE Care Auxiliary is relying on the honesty of people who stole donated goods from its South Gladstone premises to come forward.

Security cameras captured footage of several women stealing two lounge chairs from the charity around midday last Saturday.

Auxiliary president Keith Davies said the theft takes away much needed funds for the charity, which resells the donated goods at monthly garage sales.

"(Part of the) money raised goes towards the Edenvale rest home, where they can get some extras for the retirees there,” Mr Davies said.

Funds also go towards running costs for the Meals on Wheels program and the mobile Blue Care nurses.

"It's disheartening for our retiree volunteer helpers,” he said. "Stealing from us means less money that we can distribute.”

To add insult to injury, the thieves dumped tyres and other unwanted items as an 'exchange' for the chairs.

"That is another big problem we have with people treating us like a dump,” he said.

Unfortunately for the charity, the issue of people stealing donated goods is an ongoing problem.

In 2017, the organisation installed CCTV cameras around the Margaret St property.

"People have been entering our backyard and helping themselves to items of hardware out the back,” he said.

CCTV images of the theft were posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday, which was shared more than 100 times.

Mr Davies is hoping the thieves will be honest and make a donation for the items.

The chairs would usually sell for more than $60 each.

"We want people to be honest and upfront,” he said. "(They can) put a donation in an envelope and slip it under our door.”

The next Blue Care Garage Sale will be held this Friday and Saturday at 2 Margaret St starting from 7am.