BE BUZZED: Native pollinators focus of Calliope workshop

BUZZ IN: The workshop will cover topics such as bee nesting, bee foraging, diversity of wild bees and the importance of bees in natural systems. TREVOR VEALE

BEE enthusiasts will be buzzing at a Calliope workshop this weekend, with the aim to raise awareness of the native stingless bee and other pollinators.

The workshop will be held at the Calliope Community Garden Club on Archer St this Saturday from 10am-4pm.

Bee Aware Brisbane founder and director Dr Tobias Smith will be a keynote speaker at the event.

Organiser Samantha Redshaw said the aim of the event was to get people together talking about bees and other native pollinators.

"That's what we're passionate about - there is a growing interest to learn more about our local bees here in Gladstone,” Mrs Redshaw said.

The workshop will cover topics such as bee nesting, bee foraging, diversity of wild bees and the importance of bees in natural systems.

In addition, there will be practical demonstrations covering hive design, splitting hives to propagate new ones and extracting honey.

"Our native bees are under threat by a number of stressors we impose on them: we're clearing their habitat, using insecticides and not considering how our actions are having a negative impact,” Mrs Redshaw said.

"It's important that we're planting flowers and educating ourselves about the importance of our pollinators.

"It's something that really needs to be talked about.”

Mrs Redshaw also said bees and other native pollinators played a very important role in our ecosystem.

"It's such a complicated yet simple process,” she said.

"They move pollen from one flower to another, to create better seed production in plants.

"They're an integral part of our ecosystems.”

A local branch of the Australian Native Bee Association will also be set up in the Gladstone Region.

Association president Dr Tim Heard said they would harness and spread enthusiasm for bees.

"Although much interest is centred on the stingless bees of warmer areas, all native bees lie within the scope of our association,” Dr Heard said.

"We encourage the formation of local branches and already have expressions of interest from a number of regional areas in five states and territories.”

For more information about the branch, call 0409242214.