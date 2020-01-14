Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Street artist Pablo Conrad is persistent. Picture: Che Chorley.
Street artist Pablo Conrad is persistent. Picture: Che Chorley.
Politics

ScoMo portrait gets a paint job

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS, raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au
14th Jan 2020 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MURAL in the Darwin CBD of Scott Morrison on his Hawaiian holiday was painted over but the artist has a comeback.

Street artist Pablo Conrad created the expressive piece in Austin Ln last week.

"There's better things old mate can be doing currently that I don't think he's addressing," he said.

The mural was painted over between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning by the property owner, according to City of Darwin.

A mural of Prime Minister Scott Morrison in happier times. Picture: GLENN CAMPBELL
A mural of Prime Minister Scott Morrison in happier times. Picture: GLENN CAMPBELL

NT NEWS subscription deal - half price* for the first three months

Conrad was quick to respond and created a new piece on top of his covered one.

"I feel like the reaction is obviously making people feel uncomfortable, which in turn means that it worked," he said.

It is not the first street artwork of the Prime Minister to be covered.

IN OTHER NEWS

 

In Sydney a mural of Mr Morrison in a Hawaiian shirt and Santa hat, surrounded by fire, was covered days after it was completed by artist Scott Marsh.

Marsh raised more than $100,000 in merchandise to be donated to fire brigades around Australia.

More Stories

Show More
art bushfires mural scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cafe gives milk cartons a second life

        premium_icon Cafe gives milk cartons a second life

        News The reuse of the cartons joins the long list of actions the cafe takes to reduce waste.

        Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        premium_icon Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        News Fallen mine worker described 'the most kind considerate person'.

        High range drink driver told police he was doing ‘laps”

        premium_icon High range drink driver told police he was doing ‘laps”

        News Man was driving a car without registration plates

        Fishers class action against Gladstone Ports to go to trial

        premium_icon Fishers class action against Gladstone Ports to go to trial

        News A CLASS action of more than 150 fishermen and associated businesses against...