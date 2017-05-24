BE AWARE: Phone scammers target Gladstone residents

GLADSTONE residents being targeted by a phone scam have been warned not to give strange callers any personally identifying information.

More than a dozen people on the Facebook group Gladstone Theft and Crime Alerts this week reported receiving similar phone calls from strangers referring to "a car accident” that had supposedly taken place within the last few years.

If residents told the caller they had not been in an accident during this time, the caller simply hung up.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chair Delia Rickard said the scam had been doing the rounds for about the last year and a half.

"Last year the ACCC had over 4700 reports of this scam, and over 900 in Queensland,” she said.

"We believe it's a phishing scam, (meaning) what they want is as much personal information as they can get.

"They usually make it a two-to-five-year time frame, and a lot of people have been in some kind of bingle during that time.”

Ms Rickard said the scammers were after any information which could be used to establish who someone was.

"It's identify theft, so they're after things like your driver's licence which they can sell,” she said.

"Sometimes they'll ask for your private health insurance details, the number of the policy and who it's with.

"In the worst case scenario they try to get bank details by telling you they need to deposit a payment.”

Ms Rickard said the scammers would usually identify themselves as being from a fictitious, official- sounding organisation.

"If you have given up any private information, the first thing you need to do is contact your financial institution and any other organisations or government departments that control that information,” she said.

Senior Sergeant Royce Devlin from the Gladstone Police Station said the simplest way to avoid being scammed by someone over the phone was to not take any chances.

"If people ring you on the phone and you don't know who they are, just hang up,” Sen Sgt Devlin said.