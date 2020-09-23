Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Capricornia has a very high fire danger alert listed this weekend.
Capricornia has a very high fire danger alert listed this weekend.
News

BE ALERT: Very high fire danger listed this weekend

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Sep 2020 3:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BUSHFIRE season is truly around the corner with a high fire danger rating predicted for Central Queensland this weekend.

Gladstone and Rockhampton residents are urged to remain vigilant with the heightened fire conditions predicted for Saturday.

Rural Fire Service Gladstone area director Craig Magick said Gladstone, Rockhampton and other areas which haven’t received much rainfall will be watched closely this weekend.

While storms are predicted for this afternoon, Mr Magick said fire can still spread very quickly in these conditions.

“Leading into the weekend, it is imperative people remain vigilant during those high fire danger peaks,” Mr Magick said.

“Even though we will possibly see storms moving through, fire can still spread rapidly because there is no ground moisture.”

Mr Magick urged residents to prepare their properties ahead of the upcoming bushfire season.

This included cleaning up around buildings, picking up rubbish, cleaning out gutters, performing general maintenance and making sure there was a defendable zone around houses.

Mr Magick said it was imperative residents remained vigilant even though Central Queensland has had more rainfall compared to last year.

“All indications we’ve seen a little bit more rain this season compared to last season which will help in the upcoming bushfire season but we still have parts of Central Queensland that are still dry,” he said.

“We will still get fires.”

capricornia craig magick gladstone rockhampton region very high fire danger
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Nufarm books massive loss

    Nufarm books massive loss
    • 23rd Sep 2020 3:32 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman was bringing ‘stuff’ to her brother

        Premium Content Woman was bringing ‘stuff’ to her brother

        Crime Kylie Anne Battaglene was drifting between lanes when she was pulled over.

        Jobs flow from gas exploration near Gladstone

        Premium Content Jobs flow from gas exploration near Gladstone

        News “We will see hundreds of jobs searching for the gas,” Gladstone MP Glenn...

        Law exams considered for Qld mine safety

        Premium Content Law exams considered for Qld mine safety

        News OFFICIALS in the mining industry will need to prove their knowledge about mine...

        Sizzling times cut at CQDRA champs round 5

        Premium Content Sizzling times cut at CQDRA champs round 5

        News “Racers from Cairns to Victoria all came together for a fast and furious weekend,”...