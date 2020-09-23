BE ALERT: Very high fire danger listed this weekend

Capricornia has a very high fire danger alert listed this weekend.

BUSHFIRE season is truly around the corner with a high fire danger rating predicted for Central Queensland this weekend.

Gladstone and Rockhampton residents are urged to remain vigilant with the heightened fire conditions predicted for Saturday.

Rural Fire Service Gladstone area director Craig Magick said Gladstone, Rockhampton and other areas which haven’t received much rainfall will be watched closely this weekend.

While storms are predicted for this afternoon, Mr Magick said fire can still spread very quickly in these conditions.

“Leading into the weekend, it is imperative people remain vigilant during those high fire danger peaks,” Mr Magick said.

“Even though we will possibly see storms moving through, fire can still spread rapidly because there is no ground moisture.”

Mr Magick urged residents to prepare their properties ahead of the upcoming bushfire season.

This included cleaning up around buildings, picking up rubbish, cleaning out gutters, performing general maintenance and making sure there was a defendable zone around houses.

Mr Magick said it was imperative residents remained vigilant even though Central Queensland has had more rainfall compared to last year.

“All indications we’ve seen a little bit more rain this season compared to last season which will help in the upcoming bushfire season but we still have parts of Central Queensland that are still dry,” he said.

“We will still get fires.”